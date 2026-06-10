Warrior Games 2026

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Mateo, Army Warrior Games competitor, celebrates winning gold during powerlifting competition. Adaptive sports provide opportunities for wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans to improve physical, mental, and emotional wellness. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)