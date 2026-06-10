Warrior Games 2026

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Audience members cheers on Warrior Games competitors, during a powerlifting competition. The Warrior Games use adaptive sports to support recovery, rehabilitation, and renewed purpose for wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)