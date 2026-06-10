(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warrior Games 2026 [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Warrior Games 2026

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Hiram Martinez 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S. Air Force (ret.) Staff Sgt. Colten Grimm and U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Chris Borland prepare to play a match of pickle ball during Warrior Games 26, June 13, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas. The Warrior Games bring together competitors from across the military community, to strengthen bonds through shared experiences and adaptive competition. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hiram Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 15:42
    Photo ID: 9748335
    VIRIN: 260613-F-OH732-1049
    Resolution: 3625x2900
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Games 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Warrior Games 2026
    Warrior Games 2026
    Warrior Games 2026
    Warrior Games 2026
    Warrior Games 2026
    Warrior Games 2026
    Warrior Games 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #WG2026
    #WarriorGames26
    #WarriorsUnite
    #WarriorJourney

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery