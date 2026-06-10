Warrior Games 2026

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U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Marshal Ivy performs a bench press during a powerlifting competition at Warrior Games 26, June 13, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas. The Warrior Games celebrate the determination, strength, and resilience of wounded, ill, and injured service members, and veterans. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hiram Martinez.)