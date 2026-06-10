Students Honored for Appointments to U.S. Service Academies

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The 63d Readiness Division participated in the annual Military Service Academy Reception for California’s 16th Congressional District at Moffett Field on June 12, 2026. The event brought together Congressman Sam Liccardo, Maj. Gen. Windsor S. Buzza, Col. Jason Carranza of the 129th Rescue Wing, students, families and community leaders to recognize students who earned appointments to the nation’s military service academies.