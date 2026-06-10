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    Students Honored for Appointments to U.S. Service Academies [Image 3 of 4]

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    Students Honored for Appointments to U.S. Service Academies

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Oposnow 

    63rd Readiness Division

    The 63d Readiness Division participated in the annual Military Service Academy Reception for California’s 16th Congressional District at Moffett Field on June 12, 2026. The event brought together Congressman Sam Liccardo, Maj. Gen. Windsor S. Buzza, Col. Jason Carranza of the 129th Rescue Wing, students, families and community leaders to recognize students who earned appointments to the nation’s military service academies.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 15:26
    Photo ID: 9748330
    VIRIN: 260612-A-PI744-6631
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 6.89 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Students Honored for Appointments to U.S. Service Academies [Image 4 of 4], by MSG Christopher Oposnow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Students Honored for Appointments to U.S. Service Academies
    Students Honored for Appointments to U.S. Service Academies
    Students Honored for Appointments to U.S. Service Academies
    Students Honored for Appointments to U.S. Service Academies

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