Lt. Joshua Farley, left, and Senior Chief Equipment Operator Henry Pugh, right, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, discuss their training scenario during a command post exercise (CPX) in Port Hueneme, Calif., June 09, 2026. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 14:56
|Photo ID:
|9748294
|VIRIN:
|260609-N-BR551-1020
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 4 Seabees Conduct CPX 1 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.