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    NMCB 4 Seabees Conduct CPX 1 2026 [Image 2 of 5]

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    NMCB 4 Seabees Conduct CPX 1 2026

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Rayburn 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Lt. Joshua Farley, left, and Builder 3rd Class Velaria Cecan, right, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, update a watchstander's board during a command post exercise (CPX) in Port Hueneme, Calif., June 09, 2026. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 14:56
    Photo ID: 9748293
    VIRIN: 260609-N-BR551-1015
    Resolution: 4615x3072
    Size: 4.15 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMCB 4 Seabees Conduct CPX 1 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NMCB 4
    Training
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    Seabees

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