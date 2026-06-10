NMCB 4 Seabees Conduct COMMEX 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Jovan Stroud, left, instructs Builder 1st Class Randall Kooiman, right, both assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, during a communication exercise (COMMEX) in Port Hueneme, Calif., June 02, 2026. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)