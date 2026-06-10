NMCB 4 Seabees Conduct COMMEX 2026

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Chief Builder Alex Montgomery, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, references information on a watch standers board against a standard operating procedures handbook during a communication exercise (COMMEX) in Port Hueneme, Calif., June 02, 2026. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)