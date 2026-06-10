Chief Builder Alex Montgomery, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, references information on a watch standers board against a standard operating procedures handbook during a communication exercise (COMMEX) in Port Hueneme, Calif., June 02, 2026. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 14:56
|Photo ID:
|9748285
|VIRIN:
|260602-N-BR551-1019
|Resolution:
|3859x2568
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 4 Seabees Conduct COMMEX 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.