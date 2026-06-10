1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment- OPFOR

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Omar Hernandez and Sgt. Logan Stanford (left to right), Infantrymen assigned to the 1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, informs the Observer Coach/Trainer of the imminent attack, during Operation Sentinel Justice on Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 11, 2026. OSJ is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by SGT. Dean John Kd De Dios)