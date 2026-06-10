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    1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment- OPFOR [Image 3 of 6]

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    1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment- OPFOR

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Logan Stanford, an Infantryman assigned to the 1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, scans the perimeter while waiting to conduct a probing attack, during Operation Sentinel Justice on Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 11, 2026. OSJ is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by SGT. Dean John Kd De Dios)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 12:34
    Photo ID: 9748171
    VIRIN: 260611-A-MC011-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.24 MB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment- OPFOR
    1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment- OPFOR
    1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment- OPFOR
    1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment- OPFOR
    1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment- OPFOR
    1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment- OPFOR

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    302nd MPAD
    Large Scale Combat Operations
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    Field training
    OperationSentinelJustice

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