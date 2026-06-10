1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment- OPFOR

U.S. Army Sgt. Logan Stanford, an Infantryman assigned to the 1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, scans the perimeter while waiting to conduct a probing attack, during Operation Sentinel Justice on Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 11, 2026. OSJ is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by SGT. Dean John Kd De Dios)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 12:34
|Photo ID:
|9748171
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-MC011-1003
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.24 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
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