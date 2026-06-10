1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment- OPFOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Logan Stanford, an Infantryman assigned to the 1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, scans the perimeter while waiting to conduct a probing attack, during Operation Sentinel Justice on Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 11, 2026. OSJ is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by SGT. Dean John Kd De Dios)