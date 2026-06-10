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    Army Reserve engineers deploy a bulldozer to dig defensive battle positions during Operation Sentinel Justice [Image 5 of 5]

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    Army Reserve engineers deploy a bulldozer to dig defensive battle positions during Operation Sentinel Justice

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Spc. Nathan Starr 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Reserve Staff Sgt. Elvin Lopez, center, and Pfc. Oscar Estrada, right, assigned to the 471st Engineer Company, 1st Mission Support Command, discuss engineering operations while a bulldozer moves earth behind them during a field training exercise for Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 12, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Nathan Starr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 12:29
    Photo ID: 9748170
    VIRIN: 260612-A-TV010-1123
    Resolution: 5689x4480
    Size: 5.51 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Army Reserve engineers deploy a bulldozer to dig defensive battle positions during Operation Sentinel Justice [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Nathan Starr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Reserve engineers deploy a bulldozer to dig defensive battle positions during Operation Sentinel Justice
    Army Reserve engineers deploy a bulldozer to dig defensive battle positions during Operation Sentinel Justice
    Army Reserve engineers deploy a bulldozer to dig defensive battle positions during Operation Sentinel Justice
    Army Reserve engineers deploy a bulldozer to dig defensive battle positions during Operation Sentinel Justice
    Army Reserve engineers deploy a bulldozer to dig defensive battle positions during Operation Sentinel Justice

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    TAGS

    302nd MPAD
    Field Excercise
    armyreserve
    Sustainment
    Engineer
    OperationSentinelJustice

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