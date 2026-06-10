Army Reserve engineers deploy a bulldozer to dig defensive battle positions during Operation Sentinel Justice

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U.S. Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 471st Engineer Company, 1st Mission Support Command, guide a bulldozer to build a vehicle fighting position during a field training exercise for Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 12, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Nathan Starr)