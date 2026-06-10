U.S. Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 471st Engineer Company, 1st Mission Support Command, guide a bulldozer to build a vehicle fighting position during a field training exercise for Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 12, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Nathan Starr)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 12:29
|Photo ID:
|9748169
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-TV010-1103
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.14 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve engineers deploy a bulldozer to dig defensive battle positions during Operation Sentinel Justice [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Nathan Starr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.