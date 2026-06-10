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    U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a historical tour in Liepaja during BALTOPS 2026 [Image 11 of 12]

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    U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a historical tour in Liepaja during BALTOPS 2026

    LIEPAJA, LATVIA

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    260612-N-HI500-1102 LIEPAJA, Latvia (June 12, 2026) - U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a historical tour at Liepaja Coastal Artillery Battery No. 2 during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026 in Liepaja, Latvia, June 12, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 10:22
    Photo ID: 9748121
    VIRIN: 260612-N-HI500-1102
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: LIEPAJA, LV
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a historical tour in Liepaja during BALTOPS 2026 [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a historical tour in Liepaja during BALTOPS 2026
    U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a historical tour in Liepaja during BALTOPS 2026
    U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a historical tour in Liepaja during BALTOPS 2026
    U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a historical tour in Liepaja during BALTOPS 2026
    U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a historical tour in Liepaja during BALTOPS 2026
    U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a historical tour in Liepaja during BALTOPS 2026
    U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a historical tour in Liepaja during BALTOPS 2026
    U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a historical tour in Liepaja during BALTOPS 2026
    U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a historical tour in Liepaja during BALTOPS 2026
    U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a historical tour in Liepaja during BALTOPS 2026
    U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a historical tour in Liepaja during BALTOPS 2026
    U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a historical tour in Liepaja during BALTOPS 2026

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    BALTOPS2026, historical tour, Sailors, Liepaja

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