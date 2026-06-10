U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a historical tour in Liepaja during BALTOPS 2026

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260612-N-HI500-1054 LIEPAJA, Latvia (June 12, 2026) - U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a historical tour at Liepaja Coastal Artillery Battery No. 2 during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026 in Liepaja, Latvia, June 12, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)