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    U.S. Marine with the 26th MEU reenlists on the USS Kearsarge [Image 7 of 9]

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    U.S. Marine with the 26th MEU reenlists on the USS Kearsarge

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Matthew Williams 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542 pose for a photo on the flight deck after a reenlistment ceremony on Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), off the coast of North Carolina, June 12, 2026. U.S. Marine Corps SSgt. Dreshawn Foster, an electromagnetic spectrum manager assigned to the 26th MEU, reenlisted in the United States Marine Corps after already serving 11 years. “I reenlisted in the Marine Corps because it has given me a lot of opportunities and a newfound purpose in life,” said Foster. “I want to be there for my Marines to guide them, mentor them and change their lives the same way the Marine Corps changed mine.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 08:59
    Photo ID: 9748068
    VIRIN: 260612-M-DQ946-1082
    Resolution: 5588x3725
    Size: 6.61 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine with the 26th MEU reenlists on the USS Kearsarge [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Matthew Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marine with the 26th MEU reenlists on the USS Kearsarge
    U.S. Marine with the 26th MEU reenlists on the USS Kearsarge
    U.S. Marine with the 26th MEU reenlists on the USS Kearsarge
    U.S. Marine with the 26th MEU reenlists on the USS Kearsarge
    U.S. Marine with the 26th MEU reenlists on the USS Kearsarge
    U.S. Marine with the 26th MEU reenlists on the USS Kearsarge
    U.S. Marine with the 26th MEU reenlists on the USS Kearsarge
    U.S. Marine with the 26th MEU reenlists on the USS Kearsarge
    U.S. Marine with the 26th MEU reenlists on the USS Kearsarge

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    Navy250
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