U.S. Marine with the 26th MEU reenlists on the USS Kearsarge

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U.S. Marine Corps SSgt. Dreshawn Foster, an electromagnetic spectrum manager assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit shakes hands with CWO2 Megan Hirzel, a network engineering officer assigned to the 26th MEU during a reenlistment ceremony on Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), off the coast of North Carolina, June 12, 2026. Foster reenlisted in the United States Marine Corps after already serving 11 years. “I reenlisted in the Marine Corps because it has given me a lot of opportunities and a newfound purpose in life,” said Foster. “I want to be there for my Marines to guide them, mentor them and change their lives the same way the Marine Corps changed mine.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Williams)