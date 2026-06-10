Date Taken: 06.07.2026 Date Posted: 06.12.2026 23:43 Photo ID: 9747777 VIRIN: 260607-Z-DL828-8882 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 2.66 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

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This work, 203rd GCTS and 204th SFS Command Visit 2026 [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt Derek Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.