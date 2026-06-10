Combat Arms instructors with the 204th Ground Combat Training Squadron provide shooter’s feedback after a course of fire during a small arms qualification course at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 7, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Derek Davis)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 23:43
|Photo ID:
|9747774
|VIRIN:
|260607-Z-DL828-9478
|Resolution:
|4640x3712
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 203rd GCTS and 204th SFS Command Visit 2026 [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt Derek Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.