SMMC Ruiz visits Camp Lejeune

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, visits Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 12, 2026. During his visit, Ruiz attended the Marine Forces Special Operations Command Change of Command ceremony, and visited Marines with 1st Battalion, 8th Marines and 1st Battalion, 6th Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan E. Gilbert)