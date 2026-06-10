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    SMMC Ruiz visits Camp Lejeune [Image 3 of 8]

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    SMMC Ruiz visits Camp Lejeune

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan Gilbert 

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, visits Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 12, 2026. During his visit, Ruiz attended the Marine Forces Special Operations Command Change of Command ceremony, and visited Marines with 1st Battalion, 8th Marines and 1st Battalion, 6th Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan E. Gilbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 22:41
    Photo ID: 9747761
    VIRIN: 260612-M-RB959-2783
    Resolution: 6140x4093
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SMMC Ruiz visits Camp Lejeune [Image 8 of 8], by GySgt Jordan Gilbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SMMC Ruiz visits Camp Lejeune
    SMMC Ruiz visits Camp Lejeune
    SMMC Ruiz visits Camp Lejeune
    SMMC Ruiz visits Camp Lejeune
    SMMC Ruiz visits Camp Lejeune
    SMMC Ruiz visits Camp Lejeune
    SMMC Ruiz visits Camp Lejeune
    SMMC Ruiz visits Camp Lejeune

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