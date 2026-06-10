Daily Operations Aboard USS Boxer

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U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Demetrio Solis, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), stands helmsman watch in the ship’s pilot house, June 7, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sailor O’Rear)