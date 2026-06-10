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    Daily Operations Aboard USS Boxer [Image 1 of 3]

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    Daily Operations Aboard USS Boxer

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Sailor O'Rear 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) give the ship’s therapy dog, Lady, a treat, June 7, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sailor O’Rear)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 22:48
    Photo ID: 9747726
    VIRIN: 260607-N-JB196-1006
    Resolution: 4635x3090
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    11th MEU
    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    Therapy Dog
    Mission Readiness
    Navigation

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