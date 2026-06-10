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    Enduring Partners 2026 Ground Control Interception Exchange [Image 4 of 4]

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    Enduring Partners 2026 Ground Control Interception Exchange

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Jeffords 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Airmen from the Western Air Defense Sector, Washington Air National Guard, and Royal Thai Air Force participate in ground control interception training during Enduring Partners 2026 on Camp Murray, Wash., June 5, 2026. Enduring Partners is an exchange designed to bolster interoperability and partnership between U.S. and Thai forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Jeffords)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 20:26
    Photo ID: 9747624
    VIRIN: 260605-Z-HO919-1021
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Enduring Partners 2026 Ground Control Interception Exchange [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Dustin Jeffords, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    State Partnership Program
    EnduringPartners

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