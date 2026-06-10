Enduring Partners 2026 Ground Control Interception Exchange

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Airmen from the Western Air Defense Sector, Washington Air National Guard, and Royal Thai Air Force participate in ground control interception training during Enduring Partners 2026 on Camp Murray, Wash., June 5, 2026. Enduring Partners is an exchange designed to bolster interoperability and partnership between U.S. and Thai forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Jeffords)