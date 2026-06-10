Airmen from the Western Air Defense Sector, Washington Air National Guard, and Royal Thai Air Force participate in ground control interception training during Enduring Partners 2026 on Camp Murray, Wash., June 5, 2026. Enduring Partners is an exchange designed to bolster interoperability and partnership between U.S. and Thai forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Jeffords)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 20:27
|Photo ID:
|9747623
|VIRIN:
|260605-Z-HO919-1020
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Enduring Partners 2026 Ground Control Interception Exchange [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Dustin Jeffords, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.