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    USS Gridley Steams Through The Rain [Image 3 of 6]

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    USS Gridley Steams Through The Rain

    AT SEA

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Seaman frankie guage 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) sails in the Atlantic Ocean, June 8, 2026. Gridley is deployed with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Frankie M. Guage)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 18:04
    Photo ID: 9747476
    VIRIN: 260608-N-IP140-2005
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gridley Steams Through The Rain [Image 6 of 6], by SN frankie guage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    Underway
    Atlantic Ocean
    Deployment
    USS Gridley (DDG 101)
    Southern Seas 2026

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