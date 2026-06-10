Gridley Sailors Haul Cargo in the Rain

Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Johnathan Sutton and Seaman Miguelangelo Rodriguez haul cargo up to the missile deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the Atlantic Ocean, June 8, 2026. Gridley is deployed with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Frankie M. Guage)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 18:04
|Photo ID:
|9747473
|VIRIN:
|260608-N-IP140-2003
|Resolution:
|4793x3195
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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