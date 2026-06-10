(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, R.I. [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, R.I.

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Anna Van Nuys  

    Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) John Perryman watches maintenance being performed while touring barracks and unaccompanied housing at Naval Station Newport, R.I., June 10, 2026. MCPON Perryman visited Naval Station Newport in a fleet engagement designed to support the Department of War’s focus on readiness, lethality, and warfighting. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communications Specialist Anna E. Van Nuys)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 16:20
    Photo ID: 9747134
    VIRIN: 260610-N-GR120-4016
    Resolution: 3239x2157
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, R.I. [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Anna Van Nuys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, R.I.
    MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, R.I.
    MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, R.I.
    MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, R.I.
    MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, R.I.
    MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, R.I.
    MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, R.I.
    MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, R.I.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    barracks
    schooling
    qol
    leadership
    quality of life
    NSN Newport RI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery