MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, R.I.

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Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) John Perryman watches maintenance being performed while touring barracks and unaccompanied housing at Naval Station Newport, R.I., June 10, 2026. MCPON Perryman visited Naval Station Newport in a fleet engagement designed to support the Department of War’s focus on readiness, lethality, and warfighting. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communications Specialist Anna E. Van Nuys)