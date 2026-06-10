Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) John Perryman watches maintenance being performed while touring barracks and unaccompanied housing at Naval Station Newport, R.I., June 10, 2026. MCPON Perryman visited Naval Station Newport in a fleet engagement designed to support the Department of War’s focus on readiness, lethality, and warfighting. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communications Specialist Anna E. Van Nuys)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 16:20
|Photo ID:
|9747134
|VIRIN:
|260610-N-GR120-4016
|Resolution:
|3239x2157
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, R.I. [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Anna Van Nuys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.