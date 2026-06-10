Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) John Perryman toured barracks and unaccompanied housing at Naval Station Newport, R.I., June 10, 2026. MCPON Perryman visited Naval Station Newport in a fleet engagement designed to support the Department of War’s focus on readiness, lethality, and warfighting. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communications Specialist Anna E. Van Nuys)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 16:20
|Photo ID:
|9747130
|VIRIN:
|260610-N-GR120-4145
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|4.21 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, R.I. [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Anna Van Nuys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.