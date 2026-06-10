MCPON John Perryman visits Naval Station Newport, R.I.

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Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) John Perryman toured barracks and unaccompanied housing at Naval Station Newport, R.I., June 10, 2026. MCPON Perryman visited Naval Station Newport in a fleet engagement designed to support the Department of War’s focus on readiness, lethality, and warfighting. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communications Specialist Anna E. Van Nuys)