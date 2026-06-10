(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Logistics Command Welcomes new Executive Deputy [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marine Corps Logistics Command Welcomes new Executive Deputy

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Hydea Collins 

    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command

    Marine Corps Logistics Command welcomed James L. “Jim” Rubino to the Senior Executive Service during an appointment ceremony June 12 at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Georgia. Rubino will serve as the command’s new executive deputy.

    As executive deputy, Rubino will oversee integrated logistics support to the Fleet Marine Force and serve as the principal civilian advisor to the commanding general. A retired Marine Corps colonel with more than 32 years of service, he brings decades of operational and strategic logistics experience supporting Marine Corps readiness and modernization efforts across the logistics enterprise.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 14:59
    Photo ID: 9746877
    VIRIN: 260612-M-KO661-5603
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 616.92 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Logistics Command Welcomes new Executive Deputy [Image 7 of 7], by Hydea Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Corps Logistics Command Welcomes new Executive Deputy
    Marine Corps Logistics Command Welcomes new Executive Deputy
    Marine Corps Logistics Command Welcomes new Executive Deputy
    Marine Corps Logistics Command Welcomes new Executive Deputy
    Marine Corps Logistics Command Welcomes new Executive Deputy
    Marine Corps Logistics Command Welcomes new Executive Deputy
    Marine Corps Logistics Command Welcomes new Executive Deputy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery