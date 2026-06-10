Marine Corps Logistics Command Welcomes new Executive Deputy

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Marine Corps Logistics Command welcomed James L. “Jim” Rubino to the Senior Executive Service during an appointment ceremony June 12 at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Georgia. Rubino will serve as the command’s new executive deputy.



As executive deputy, Rubino will oversee integrated logistics support to the Fleet Marine Force and serve as the principal civilian advisor to the commanding general. A retired Marine Corps colonel with more than 32 years of service, he brings decades of operational and strategic logistics experience supporting Marine Corps readiness and modernization efforts across the logistics enterprise.