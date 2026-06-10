Software Operations Warrant Officers

Software Operations Technicians were among the Soldiers who pinned the rank of WO1, graduating from Warrant Officer Candidate School at Fort Rucker, Ala., June 10, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by WO1 Natalie Magnuson)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 15:02
|Photo ID:
|9746867
|VIRIN:
|260610-D-A4456-6518
|Resolution:
|5093x3119
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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Army Software Factory NCOs Become Warrant Officers
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