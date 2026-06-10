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    Software Operations Warrant Officers [Image 1 of 2]

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    Software Operations Warrant Officers

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Courtesy Photo

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    Software Operations Technicians were among the Soldiers who pinned the rank of WO1, graduating from Warrant Officer Candidate School at Fort Rucker, Ala., June 10, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by WO1 Natalie Magnuson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 15:02
    Photo ID: 9746867
    VIRIN: 260610-D-A4456-6518
    Resolution: 5093x3119
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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