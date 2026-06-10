Air Force test pilot tapped as ‘ultimate wingman’ for Artemis III

NASA astronaut and Expedition 67 Flight Engineer Bob “Farmer” Hines looks at the Earth while orbiting 260 miles above the Atlantic Ocean aboard the International Space Station, Oct. 2, 2022. NASA has selected Col. Hines, an Air Force test pilot with more than 4,000 flight hours across 50 aircraft types, to train with its prime crew for Artemis III as an alternate crew member. (Photo courtesy of NASA)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 11:58
|Photo ID:
|9745912
|VIRIN:
|221002-F-AF000-9473
|Resolution:
|1041x694
|Size:
|284.06 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
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