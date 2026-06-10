(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force test pilot tapped as ‘ultimate wingman’ for Artemis III [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Air Force test pilot tapped as ‘ultimate wingman’ for Artemis III

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.02.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    NASA astronaut and Expedition 67 Flight Engineer Bob “Farmer” Hines looks at the Earth while orbiting 260 miles above the Atlantic Ocean aboard the International Space Station, Oct. 2, 2022. NASA has selected Col. Hines, an Air Force test pilot with more than 4,000 flight hours across 50 aircraft types, to train with its prime crew for Artemis III as an alternate crew member. (Photo courtesy of NASA)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 11:58
    Photo ID: 9745912
    VIRIN: 221002-F-AF000-9473
    Resolution: 1041x694
    Size: 284.06 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force test pilot tapped as ‘ultimate wingman’ for Artemis III [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force test pilot tapped as ‘ultimate wingman’ for Artemis III
    Air Force test pilot tapped as ‘ultimate wingman’ for Artemis III
    Air Force test pilot tapped as ‘ultimate wingman’ for Artemis III
    Air Force test pilot tapped as ‘ultimate wingman’ for Artemis III

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bob Hines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery