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    20th CBRNE Command’s Headquarters Company Welcomes New Leadership Team [Image 2 of 3]

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    20th CBRNE Command’s Headquarters Company Welcomes New Leadership Team

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Capt. Molly Treece 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Yesterday, 20th CBRNE Command welcomed a new headquarters and headquarters company command team during a combined change of command and change of responsibility ceremony at our HQ on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md.

    Capt. Earl D. Pope assumed command of the HHC from Capt. Thomas E. Knight, and 1st Sgt. James A. Wilcox assumed responsibility from 1st Sgt. Joel M. Jiménez. The ceremony, hosted by Col. Scott J. Smith, the 20th CBRNE Command chief of staff, marked the official transfer of authority and the beginning of a new chapter for the company.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 10:09
    Photo ID: 9745569
    VIRIN: 260611-A-YC505-1841
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 20th CBRNE Command’s Headquarters Company Welcomes New Leadership Team [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Molly Treece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    20th CBRNE Command’s Headquarters Company Welcomes New Leadership Team
    20th CBRNE Command’s Headquarters Company Welcomes New Leadership Team
    20th CBRNE Command’s Headquarters Company Welcomes New Leadership Team

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