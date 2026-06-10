20th CBRNE Command’s Headquarters Company Welcomes New Leadership Team

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Yesterday, 20th CBRNE Command welcomed a new headquarters and headquarters company command team during a combined change of command and change of responsibility ceremony at our HQ on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md.



Capt. Earl D. Pope assumed command of the HHC from Capt. Thomas E. Knight, and 1st Sgt. James A. Wilcox assumed responsibility from 1st Sgt. Joel M. Jiménez. The ceremony, hosted by Col. Scott J. Smith, the 20th CBRNE Command chief of staff, marked the official transfer of authority and the beginning of a new chapter for the company.