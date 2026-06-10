21st TSC Quarterly Retirement Ceremony

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U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Tivory Reed, maintenance readiness noncommissioned officer in charge, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, renders honors as Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor, commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, presents a folded United States flag to Reed during a retirement ceremony at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 12, 2026. Reed retired after 23 years of service and five deployments in support of the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hatcher Oresic)