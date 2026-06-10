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    21st TSC Quarterly Retirement Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

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    21st TSC Quarterly Retirement Ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Hatcher Oresic 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor (left), commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, presents a certificate of appreciation to Sgt. 1st Class Tivory Reed, maintenance readiness noncommissioned officer in charge, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, during Reed's retirement ceremony at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 12, 2026. The presentation recognized Reed's accomplishments and contributions throughout 23 years of military service and five deployments in support of the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hatcher Oresic)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 10:22
    Photo ID: 9745536
    VIRIN: 260611-A-DR666-1444
    Resolution: 2048x1535
    Size: 776.98 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 21st TSC Quarterly Retirement Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Hatcher Oresic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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