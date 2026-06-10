21st TSC Quarterly Retirement Ceremony

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U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor (left), commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, presents a certificate of appreciation to Sgt. 1st Class Tivory Reed, maintenance readiness noncommissioned officer in charge, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, during Reed's retirement ceremony at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 12, 2026. The presentation recognized Reed's accomplishments and contributions throughout 23 years of military service and five deployments in support of the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hatcher Oresic)