101st Air Refueling Wing Medical Group Enhances Combat Life Saving Skills Through Local Partnerships

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A local medical care professional teaches Airmen from the 101st Air Refueling Wing Medical Group the proper techniques of using a portable ultrasound device during the Combat Point of Care Ultrasound Training Program, Bangor Me., June 6, 2026. The course is designed by local medical care professionals, and enables students to proficiently execute critical life saving techniques in a combat environment through hands-on learning and added sensory deprivation elements; a key factor for medical workers down range.