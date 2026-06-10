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    101st Air Refueling Wing Medical Group Enhances Combat Life Saving Skills Through Local Partnerships [Image 9 of 13]

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    101st Air Refueling Wing Medical Group Enhances Combat Life Saving Skills Through Local Partnerships

    MAINE, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing

    A local medical care professional teaches Airmen from the 101st Air Refueling Wing Medical Group the proper techniques of using a portable ultrasound device during the Combat Point of Care Ultrasound Training Program, Bangor Me., June 6, 2026. The course is designed by local medical care professionals, and enables students to proficiently execute critical life saving techniques in a combat environment through hands-on learning and added sensory deprivation elements; a key factor for medical workers down range.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 09:52
    Photo ID: 9745528
    VIRIN: 260607-F-IA789-7127
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.78 MB
    Location: MAINE, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 101st Air Refueling Wing Medical Group Enhances Combat Life Saving Skills Through Local Partnerships [Image 13 of 13], by SMSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    101st Air Refueling Wing Medical Group Enhances Combat Life Saving Skills Through Local Partnerships
    101st Air Refueling Wing Medical Group Enhances Combat Life Saving Skills Through Local Partnerships
    101st Air Refueling Wing Medical Group Enhances Combat Life Saving Skills Through Local Partnerships
    101st Air Refueling Wing Medical Group Enhances Combat Life Saving Skills Through Local Partnerships
    101st Air Refueling Wing Medical Group Enhances Combat Life Saving Skills Through Local Partnerships
    101st Air Refueling Wing Medical Group Enhances Combat Life Saving Skills Through Local Partnerships
    101st Air Refueling Wing Medical Group Enhances Combat Life Saving Skills Through Local Partnerships
    101st Air Refueling Wing Medical Group Enhances Combat Life Saving Skills Through Local Partnerships
    101st Air Refueling Wing Medical Group Enhances Combat Life Saving Skills Through Local Partnerships
    101st Air Refueling Wing Medical Group Enhances Combat Life Saving Skills Through Local Partnerships
    101st Air Refueling Wing Medical Group Enhances Combat Life Saving Skills Through Local Partnerships
    101st Air Refueling Wing Medical Group Enhances Combat Life Saving Skills Through Local Partnerships
    101st Air Refueling Wing Medical Group Enhances Combat Life Saving Skills Through Local Partnerships

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