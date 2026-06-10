A local medical care professional answers questions during the Health Applied Combat Medic Skills Course, Bangor Me., June 6, 2026. The course is designed by local medical care professionals, and enables students to proficiently execute critical life saving techniques in a combat environment through hands-on learning and added sensory deprivation elements; a key factor for medical workers down range.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 09:52
|Photo ID:
|9745522
|VIRIN:
|260607-F-IA789-9071
|Resolution:
|5256x3479
|Size:
|5.48 MB
|Location:
|MAINE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 101st Air Refueling Wing Medical Group Enhances Combat Life Saving Skills Through Local Partnerships [Image 13 of 13], by SMSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
101st Air Refueling Wing Medical Group Enhances Combat Life Saving Skills Through Local Partnerships
No keywords found.