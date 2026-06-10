101st Air Refueling Wing Medical Group Enhances Combat Life Saving Skills Through Local Partnerships

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A local medical care professional answers questions during the Health Applied Combat Medic Skills Course, Bangor Me., June 6, 2026. The course is designed by local medical care professionals, and enables students to proficiently execute critical life saving techniques in a combat environment through hands-on learning and added sensory deprivation elements; a key factor for medical workers down range.