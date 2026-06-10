Soldiers celebrate the U.S. Army' 251st birthday after the Staff Sgt. Michael Harold Ollis Warrior Grill rededication on June 12, 2026, at Camp Kosciuszko, Poznan, Poland. Ollis posthumously received the Medal of Honor and the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland-the highest state decoration for foreigners-on March 2, 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Luis Daniel Torres)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 09:43
|Photo ID:
|9745525
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-SR153-7540
|Resolution:
|5309x3539
|Size:
|4.28 MB
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ollis Warrior Grill Rededicated, Celebrating Valor and Alliance in Poland [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Luis Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ollis Warrior Grill Rededicated, Celebrating Valor and Alliance in Poland
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