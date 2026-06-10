Ollis Warrior Grill Rededicated, Celebrating Valor and Alliance in Poland

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Soldiers celebrate the U.S. Army' 251st birthday after the Staff Sgt. Michael Harold Ollis Warrior Grill rededication on June 12, 2026, at Camp Kosciuszko, Poznan, Poland. Ollis posthumously received the Medal of Honor and the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland-the highest state decoration for foreigners-on March 2, 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Luis Daniel Torres)