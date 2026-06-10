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    Ollis Warrior Grill Rededicated, Celebrating Valor and Alliance in Poland [Image 6 of 9]

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    Ollis Warrior Grill Rededicated, Celebrating Valor and Alliance in Poland

    POZNAN, POLAND

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Luis Torres 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    Soldiers celebrate the U.S. Army' 251st birthday after the Staff Sgt. Michael Harold Ollis Warrior Grill rededication on June 12, 2026, at Camp Kosciuszko, Poznan, Poland. Ollis posthumously received the Medal of Honor and the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland-the highest state decoration for foreigners-on March 2, 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Luis Daniel Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 09:43
    Photo ID: 9745525
    VIRIN: 260612-A-SR153-7540
    Resolution: 5309x3539
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: POZNAN, PL
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Ollis Warrior Grill Rededicated, Celebrating Valor and Alliance in Poland [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Luis Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Ollis Warrior Grill Rededicated, Celebrating Valor and Alliance in Poland
    Ollis Warrior Grill Rededicated, Celebrating Valor and Alliance in Poland
    Ollis Warrior Grill Rededicated, Celebrating Valor and Alliance in Poland
    Ollis Warrior Grill Rededicated, Celebrating Valor and Alliance in Poland
    Ollis Warrior Grill Rededicated, Celebrating Valor and Alliance in Poland
    Ollis Warrior Grill Rededicated, Celebrating Valor and Alliance in Poland
    Ollis Warrior Grill Rededicated, Celebrating Valor and Alliance in Poland
    Ollis Warrior Grill Rededicated, Celebrating Valor and Alliance in Poland
    Ollis Warrior Grill Rededicated, Celebrating Valor and Alliance in Poland

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    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    USAGPoland
    366thMPAD26
    Army251

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