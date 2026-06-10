(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ollis Warrior Grill Rededicated, Celebrating Valor and Alliance in Poland

    Ollis Warrior Grill Rededicated, Celebrating Valor and Alliance in Poland.

    Photo By Sgt. Logan Ubaldo Lechuga | Polish and U.S. Army senior leaders unveil the new plaque at the Staff Sgt. Michael H....... read more read more

    POLAND

    06.11.2026

    Story by Marcus Fichtl  

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    Ollis Warrior Grill Rededicated, Celebrating Valor and Alliance in Poland
    POZNAN, Poland — U.S. and Polish military leaders rededicated the Michael H. Ollis
    Warrior Grill at Camp Kosciuszko on June 12, honoring the newly minted Medal of
    Honor recipient and reaffirming the powerful bond between the two nations.

    The ceremony unveiled an updated plaque for Staff Sgt. Michael H. Ollis, whose
    Distinguished Service Cross was upgraded posthumously to the Medal of Honor earlier
    this year for his actions in Afghanistan.

    Ollis, of the 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division, was killed
    on Aug. 28, 2013, during a fierce insurgent attack at Forward Operating Base Ghazni.
    Moving alongside Polish Army 2nd Lt. Karol Cierpica, Ollis shielded his wounded ally
    from a suicide bomber, sacrificing his own life to save another.

    Originally dedicated to the Staten Island, New York native in 2023, the Warrior Grill is
    the first Polish military dining facility named for an American service member. Leaders
    said the rededication not only reflects Ollis’s Medal of Honor, but also the enduring
    significance of his sacrifice to U.S.-Polish military cooperation.

    “Staff Sergeant Ollis did not do this because of a formal treaty alliance,” said Col.
    Jeremy McHugh, U.S. Army Garrison Poland commander. “He did it for brotherhood, for
    kinship that develops between Soldiers in harm’s way.”

    The event’s timing added extra meaning, coinciding with the Army’s 251st birthday and
    taking place at a camp named for Polish and American Revolutionary War hero Tadeusz
    Kosciuszko.

    “May both individuals serve as examples of the friendship and relationship between our
    nations for the future,” McHugh said.

    Lt. Col. Grzegorz Holubowicz, deputy commander of Poland’s 14th Garrison Support
    Unit, called Ollis’s actions a lasting symbol of the values shared by both militaries.
    “His actions remind us that the soldiers of Poland and the United States are united by
    common values — honor, courage, loyalty and steadfast commitment to serving and
    protecting others,” Holubowicz said.

    Command Sgt. Maj. Phillip B. Blaisdell, V Corps senior enlisted leader, reflected on his
    connection to Ollis and his family, tying the soldier’s sacrifice to the long-standing
    alliance between the United States and Poland.

    “We’re here for Poland because on Sept. 11, 2001, Poland was here for us,” Blaisdell
    said, referencing Poland’s support alongside U.S. forces in Afghanistan and Iraq.

    After the White House Medal of Honor ceremony on March 2, Poland awarded Ollis the
    Grand Cross of the Order of Merit, its highest honor for foreign citizens.

    The rededication concluded with an Army birthday cake-cutting, linking Ollis’s legacy of
    service to the Army’s ongoing commitment to its Soldiers, allies and partners.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 09:47
    Story ID: 567548
    Location: PL
    Hometown: STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ollis Warrior Grill Rededicated, Celebrating Valor and Alliance in Poland, by Marcus Fichtl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Ollis Warrior Grill Rededicated, Celebrating Valor and Alliance in Poland
    Ollis Warrior Grill Rededicated, Celebrating Valor and Alliance in Poland
    Ollis Warrior Grill Rededicated, Celebrating Valor and Alliance in Poland.
    Ollis Warrior Grill Rededicated, Celebrating Valor and Alliance in Poland
    Ollis Warrior Grill Rededicated, Celebrating Valor and Alliance in Poland
    Ollis Warrior Grill Rededicated, Celebrating Valor and Alliance in Poland.
    Ollis Warrior Grill Rededicated, Celebrating Valor and Alliance in Poland
    Ollis Warrior Grill Rededicated, Celebrating Valor and Alliance in Poland
    Ollis Warrior Grill Rededicated, Celebrating Valor and Alliance in Poland
    Ollis Warrior Grill Rededicated, Celebrating Valor and Alliance in Poland
    Warrior Grill Rededicated, Celebrating Valor and Alliance in Poland.
    Warrior Grill Rededicated, Celebrating Valor and Alliance in Poland.
    Ollis Warrior Grill Rededicated, Celebrating Valor and Alliance in Poland
    Warrior Grill Rededicated, Celebrating Valor and Alliance in Poland.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    strongertogether
    target_news_europe
    army251
    USAGPoland, VCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version