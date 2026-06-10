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U.S. Navy Naval Air Crewman (Operator) 3rd Class Gabriel Murcia, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) 26, works alongside members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force during a joint anti-submarine warfare training exercise onboard a P-8A Poseidon over the Philippine Sea, June 9, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)