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    U.S. & Japan Conduct Joint Exercise Onboard P-8A Poseidon [Image 7 of 9]

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    U.S. &amp; Japan Conduct Joint Exercise Onboard P-8A Poseidon

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Bennett IV 

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    U.S. Navy Naval Air Crewman (Operator) 3rd Class Gabriel Murcia, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) 26, works alongside members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force during a joint anti-submarine warfare training exercise onboard a P-8A Poseidon over the Philippine Sea, June 9, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 06:12
    Photo ID: 9745162
    VIRIN: 260609-N-OF444-1584
    Resolution: 4469x3352
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. & Japan Conduct Joint Exercise Onboard P-8A Poseidon [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. &amp; Japan Conduct Joint Exercise Onboard P-8A Poseidon
    U.S. &amp; Japan Conduct Joint Exercise Onboard P-8A Poseidon
    U.S. &amp; Japan Conduct Joint Exercise Onboard P-8A Poseidon
    U.S. &amp; Japan Conduct Joint Exercise Onboard P-8A Poseidon
    U.S. &amp; Japan Conduct Joint Exercise Onboard P-8A Poseidon
    U.S. &amp; Japan Conduct Joint Exercise Onboard P-8A Poseidon
    U.S. &amp; Japan Conduct Joint Exercise Onboard P-8A Poseidon
    U.S. &amp; Japan Conduct Joint Exercise Onboard P-8A Poseidon
    U.S. &amp; Japan Conduct Joint Exercise Onboard P-8A Poseidon

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    JMSDF
    CTF 72
    U.S. PACFLT
    U.S. INDOPACOM
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    U.S. Navy

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