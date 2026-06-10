U.S. Navy Naval Air Crewman (Operator) 2nd Class Jacob Tanoglu, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) 26, speaks with members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force during a joint expendable mobile anti-submarine warfare training exercise onboard a P-8A Poseidon on Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 9, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 06:12
|Photo ID:
|9745147
|VIRIN:
|260609-N-OF444-1047
|Resolution:
|3328x2496
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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