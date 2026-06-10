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    ILA Berlin Air Show 2026 [Image 2 of 2]

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    ILA Berlin Air Show 2026

    BERLIN-BRANDENBURG AIRPORT, BERLIN, GERMANY

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Friedrich Merz, Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, left, shakes hands with U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe and the Commander of U.S. European Command, during the ILA Berlin Air Show June 10, 2026, at the Berlin ExpoCenter Airport next to the Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Brandenburg, Germany. Every even year, the ILA Berlin Air Show gathers the global aerospace and defense industries together in the heart of Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 05:34
    Photo ID: 9745133
    VIRIN: 260610-F-RR422-1361
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: BERLIN-BRANDENBURG AIRPORT, BERLIN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ILA Berlin Air Show 2026 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ILA Berlin Air Show 2026
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    USEUCOM
    USAFE
    America250
    Freedom250
    Freedom250inEurope

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