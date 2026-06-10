ILA Berlin Air Show 2026

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Friedrich Merz, Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, left, shakes hands with U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe and the Commander of U.S. European Command, during the ILA Berlin Air Show June 10, 2026, at the Berlin ExpoCenter Airport next to the Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Brandenburg, Germany. Every even year, the ILA Berlin Air Show gathers the global aerospace and defense industries together in the heart of Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert)