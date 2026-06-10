Building better riders, 86th AW hosts annual safety motorcycle mentorship ride

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Randy Willis, 86th Airlift Wing traffic safety manager, demonstrates safe riding practices at Kapaun Air Base, Germany, June 4, 2026. In the military, the Motorcycle Safety Foundation courses provide the mandatory training and risk management skills required for all service members who ride motorcycles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paden Henry)