U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Randy Willis, 86th Airlift Wing traffic safety manager, demonstrates safe riding practices at Kapaun Air Base, Germany, June 4, 2026. In the military, the Motorcycle Safety Foundation courses provide the mandatory training and risk management skills required for all service members who ride motorcycles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paden Henry)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 05:15
|Photo ID:
|9745122
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-OC855-8148
|Resolution:
|4492x2995
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Building better riders, 86th AW hosts annual safety motorcycle mentorship ride [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.