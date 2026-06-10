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    Building better riders, 86th AW hosts annual safety motorcycle mentorship ride [Image 1 of 10]

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    Building better riders, 86th AW hosts annual safety motorcycle mentorship ride

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paden Henry 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Randy Willis, 86th Airlift Wing traffic safety manager, demonstrates safe riding practices at Kapaun Air Base, Germany, June 4, 2026. In the military, the Motorcycle Safety Foundation courses provide the mandatory training and risk management skills required for all service members who ride motorcycles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paden Henry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 05:15
    Photo ID: 9745122
    VIRIN: 260603-F-OC855-8148
    Resolution: 4492x2995
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Building better riders, 86th AW hosts annual safety motorcycle mentorship ride [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Building better riders, 86th AW hosts annual safety motorcycle mentorship ride
    Building better riders, 86th AW hosts annual safety motorcycle mentorship ride
    Building better riders, 86th AW hosts annual safety motorcycle mentorship ride
    Building better riders, 86th AW hosts annual safety motorcycle mentorship ride
    Building better riders, 86th AW hosts annual safety motorcycle mentorship ride
    Building better riders, 86th AW hosts annual safety motorcycle mentorship ride
    Building better riders, 86th AW hosts annual safety motorcycle mentorship ride
    Building better riders, 86th AW hosts annual safety motorcycle mentorship ride
    Building better riders, 86th AW hosts annual safety motorcycle mentorship ride
    Building better riders, 86th AW hosts annual safety motorcycle mentorship ride

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    Riding
    Mentorship
    Ramstein Air Base
    Motorcycle
    Safety
    Airmen
    567532

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