Building better riders, 86th AW hosts annual safety motorcycle mentorship ride

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Kaiserslaturn Military Community riders check their gear and motorcycles before participating in the mentorship motorcycle safety ride near Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 5, 2026. The mentorship ride allowed service members to complete required refresher training while reinforcing safe riding practices through hands-on experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paden Henry)