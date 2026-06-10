Kaiserslaturn Military Community riders check their gear and motorcycles before participating in the mentorship motorcycle safety ride near Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 5, 2026. The mentorship ride allowed service members to complete required refresher training while reinforcing safe riding practices through hands-on experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paden Henry)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 04:45
|Photo ID:
|9745101
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-OC855-1012
|Resolution:
|4907x3271
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Building better riders, 86th AW hosts annual safety motorcycle mentorship ride [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Building better riders, 86th AW hosts annual safety motorcycle mentorship ride
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