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    Louisiana Guardsmen Support FIFA Fan Fest [Image 4 of 5]

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    Louisiana Guardsmen Support FIFA Fan Fest

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Spc. Keyra Moolenaar 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jordan Lloyd and U.S. Army Spc. Tyler Tran with the Louisiana National Guard, assigned to the Joint Task Force-District of Columbia in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, pose with FIFA World Cup Fan Zone attendees during presence patrol in Washington, on June 11, 2026. About 3,000 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Keyra Moolenaar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 22:06
    Photo ID: 9744705
    VIRIN: 260612-Z-PI848-7044
    Resolution: 1274x900
    Size: 286.64 KB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Louisiana Guardsmen Support FIFA Fan Fest [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Keyra Moolenaar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Louisiana Guardsmen Support FIFA Fan Fest
    Louisiana Guardsmen Support FIFA Fan Fest
    Louisiana Guardsmen Support FIFA Fan Fest
    Louisiana Guardsmen Support FIFA Fan Fest

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    District of Columbia
    JTFDC
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful
    Freedom250

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