Louisiana Guardsmen Support FIFA Fan Fest

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U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Dylan Jahnke and Spc.Tyler Tran with the Louisiana National Guard, assigned to the Joint Task Force-District of Columbia in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, make their way to the FIFA World Cup Fan Zone during presence patrol in Washington, on June 11, 2026. About 3,000 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Keyra Moolenaar)